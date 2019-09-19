BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

This is a contrast between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 55.23 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 124.97% and its average price target is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

