BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.