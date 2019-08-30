BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
