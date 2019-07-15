BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.12 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 95.58% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 178.24% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.