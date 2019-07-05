BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 140.29 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 25.99% and its average target price is $163.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. 1.1% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.