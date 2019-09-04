BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.69 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athenex Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 39.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 33.3%. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.