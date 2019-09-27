BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|5.94M
|-1.42
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|37.60M
|-5.62
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|62,592,202.32%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|266,100,495.40%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $15, which is potential 10.46% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
