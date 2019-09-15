BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

This is a contrast between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.65 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 136.32% and its average target price is $9.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.