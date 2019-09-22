BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

We are comparing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.