BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) Reaches $6.28 After 7.00% Down Move; White Elm Capital Increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position

White Elm Capital Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 13,600 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 133,200 shares with $12.47M value, up from 119,600 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 523,474 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE

The stock of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 10.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 91,484 shares traded or 77.70% up from the average. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has risen 13.49% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical BTAI News: 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 7.74 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – DJ BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTAI); 14/05/2018 – BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Net $4.3M; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 37cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $98.73M company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $5.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BTAI worth $6.91 million less.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany \u0026 Co. Common Stock (NYSE:TIF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tiffany \u0026 Co. Common Stock has $11000 highest and $8000 lowest target. $93.83’s average target is 2.58% above currents $91.47 stock price. Tiffany \u0026 Co. Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the shares of TIF in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of TIF in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.60 earnings per share, down 93.55% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $98.73 million. The firm is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies.

