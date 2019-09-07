BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|31
|17883.25
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zai Lab Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zai Lab Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 60.9%. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Zai Lab Limited
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
