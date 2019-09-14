BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparison side by side

Since BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.16% and its consensus price target is $60.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.