BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparison side by side

Since BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.16% and its consensus price target is $60.33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
