BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Contrasting side by side

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.7 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 150.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 87.9% respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 61.71%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.