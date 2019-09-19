BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|106.43
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.