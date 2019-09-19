BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.43 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.