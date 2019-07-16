BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 646.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.