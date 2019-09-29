BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparison side by side

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 5.94M -1.42 0.00 Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 62,724,392.82% -53.2% -48.5% Novan Inc. 699,917,332.60% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Novan Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.