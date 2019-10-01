BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 7.19M -1.42 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.74M -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 75,923,970.43% -53.2% -48.5% Neuralstem Inc. 98,796,275.27% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 4.9% respectively. About 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.