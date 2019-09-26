BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparing side by side

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 50.76 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Moderna Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Moderna Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 144.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 42.4%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.71%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

