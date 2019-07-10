BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.51 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $18.2, which is potential 85.34% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.9% and 0%. 1.1% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 178.24% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.