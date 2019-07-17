BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

Since BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.69 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 337.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.