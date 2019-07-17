BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

Since BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|8.69
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 337.96%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
