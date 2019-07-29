BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.