BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparing side by side

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.29 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 144.87% and its consensus price target is $1.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.9% and 32.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.