BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $45, with potential upside of 44.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.