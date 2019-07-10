BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparison side by side

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 27.93 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Amarin Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 63.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.