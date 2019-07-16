BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) Analysts See $-0.52 EPS; Kallo (PCOM) Sentiment Is 1.13

Kallo Inc (PCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 26 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 23 sold and decreased their stakes in Kallo Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 6.91 million shares, up from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kallo Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $161.98 million. The firm is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $159.72 million. The firm offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It has a 23 P/E ratio. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs.