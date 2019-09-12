BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

We are contrasting BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioTime Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioTime Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

BioTime Inc.’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. XBiotech Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. XBiotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioTime Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 44.44% and its average target price is $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XBiotech Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.