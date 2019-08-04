BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 29.84 N/A 0.43 2.53 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioTime Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioTime Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 47.6%. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.