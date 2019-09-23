BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -1.42 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

A 2.81 beta means BioTime Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. BioTime Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

BioTime Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 4.2%. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.