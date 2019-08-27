BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Since BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53 Novan Inc. 2 9.24 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioTime Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 5.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year BioTime Inc. was less bullish than Novan Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novan Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.