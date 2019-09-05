BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioTime Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

BioTime Inc.’s 2.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 181.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Competitively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.