BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

As Biotechnology companies, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.22 N/A -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioTime Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

BioTime Inc.’s current beta is 2.81 and it happens to be 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioTime Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $149.67 consensus target price and a 44.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.