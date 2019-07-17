BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 33.86 N/A -0.36 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioTime Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

BioTime Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.89 beta. In other hand, ARCA biopharma Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.6% and 10.9% respectively. BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.