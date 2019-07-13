BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

This is a contrast between BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 32.43 N/A -0.36 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioTime Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

The Current Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Roughly 40.6% of BioTime Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 4 of the 7 factors BioTime Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.