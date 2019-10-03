BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

As Biotechnology companies, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Alkermes plc 21 59.55 155.25M -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioTime Inc. and Alkermes plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Alkermes plc 744,247,363.37% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

BioTime Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Alkermes plc which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioTime Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 56.58% and its consensus price target is $29.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Alkermes plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.