BioTime Inc. (BTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta, while its volatility is 181.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 609.94% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.