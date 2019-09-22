BioTime Inc. (BTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioTime Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

BioTime Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioTime Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 68.5%. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BioTime Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.