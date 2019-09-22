BioTime Inc. (BTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BioTime Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Volatility and Risk
BioTime Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BioTime Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 68.5%. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors BioTime Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
