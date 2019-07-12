BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Since BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 35.04 N/A -0.36 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 564.50 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioTime Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 40.6% and 57.8% respectively. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year BioTime Inc. was more bullish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.