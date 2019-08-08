BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 30.78 N/A 0.43 2.53 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 26.03 N/A -1.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioTime Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

BioTime Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. In other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioTime Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 11.6%. Insiders held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.