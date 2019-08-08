BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|30.78
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|26.03
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BioTime Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Risk and Volatility
BioTime Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. In other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BioTime Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 11.6%. Insiders held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.