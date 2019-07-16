BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 33.29 N/A -0.36 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioTime Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioTime Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk and Volatility

BioTime Inc.’s current beta is 2.89 and it happens to be 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. BioTime Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioTime Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.6% and 51.2%. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has weaker performance than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.