BioTime Inc. (BTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 demonstrates BioTime Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IVERIC bio Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BioTime Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BioTime Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioTime Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.