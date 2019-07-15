BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 34.15 N/A -0.36 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 29.23 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioTime Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.89 beta. In other hand, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.6% of BioTime Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 29.24% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.