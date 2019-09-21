BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparing side by side

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioTime Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioTime Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

BioTime Inc. has a beta of 2.81 and its 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.94 beta which makes it 94.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. BioTime Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year BioTime Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.