BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioTime Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.81 beta indicates that BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.