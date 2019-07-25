BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Contrasting side by side

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 34.79 N/A -0.36 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.73 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioTime Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 2.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

BioTime Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 27.12% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioTime Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.6% and 15.7%. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats BioTime Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.