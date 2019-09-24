BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparing side by side

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta, while its volatility is 181.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

BioTime Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.9, with potential upside of 1.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 0% respectively. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.