BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Comparing side by side

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|34.15
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|23.32
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BioTime Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioTime Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.6%
|-58.3%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.89 beta means BioTime Inc.’s volatility is 189.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta and it is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
BioTime Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 average target price and a 62.97% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 40.6% of BioTime Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioTime Inc.
|-1.67%
|-9.23%
|3.51%
|-18.89%
|-28.89%
|29.24%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioTime Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
