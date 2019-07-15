BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Comparing side by side

BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 34.15 N/A -0.36 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.32 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioTime Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioTime Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.89 beta means BioTime Inc.’s volatility is 189.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta and it is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioTime Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 average target price and a 62.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.6% of BioTime Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year BioTime Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioTime Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.