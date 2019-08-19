Biotime (BTX) Stock Declined While Broadwood Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Arqule (ARQL) Holder Eventide Asset Management Raised Position by $4.14 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 54.67% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 450,627 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 131,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $128.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 372,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

