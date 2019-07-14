Biotime (BTX) Position Has Raised by Broadwood Capital Inc; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered by $2.11 Million Its Stake

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 70.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 35,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,215 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, down from 50,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 3.49 million shares traded or 49.17% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 508,569 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 8,728 shares to 17,792 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 19,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Financial Advisers Ltd invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Hennessy has 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 17,000 shares. Nordea Invest Management, a Sweden-based fund reported 537,763 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Comml Bank has 1.91% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 174,909 shares. Capital Interest Limited Ca stated it has 62,200 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Private Trust Com Na owns 5,948 shares. Maple Cap owns 11,050 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 9.37M shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited stated it has 49,000 shares. Dupont Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru Com has 0.07% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 14,455 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 270,112 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42 million for 11.02 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

