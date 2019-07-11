Biotime (BTX) Market Value Rose While Broadwood Capital Boosted by $3.76 Million Its Stake; C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Value Declined While Wedgewood Partners Lifted Holding by $3.18 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.175. About 78,617 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 212,525 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Transparency19 Draws In Industry Giants, New Players With Spirit Of Innovation – Benzinga” published on January 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Brokers, Don’t Fear Apps, Says Freight Veteran Andrew Clarke – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For C.H. Robinson Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson slips after mixed quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioTime to Present New Data From OpRegen® and Vision Restoration Programs at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2019) – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BioTime to Present Data from OpRegen® Phase I/IIa Clinical Study at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2019) – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BioTime Awarded $2.5 Million Grant from the Israel Innovation Authority for Continued Development of OpRegen® – Business Wire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BioTime Announces November 16, 2018 Record Date and November 28, 2018 Distribution Date for the Distribution of Age-X Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Provides Business Update Including Information on AgeX, OncoCyte and Asterias – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

