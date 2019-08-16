Biotime (BTX) Market Valuation Declined While Broadwood Capital Has Raised Holding by $3.76 Million; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $3.51 Million as Share Value Rose

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 20.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona Ser Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,589 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 2.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,792 shares. Schulhoff And Communications Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 13,209 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 1.46 million shares. Centurylink Invest Management accumulated 77,271 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept reported 104,362 shares. General American holds 4.69% or 400,686 shares in its portfolio. 96,593 are held by Fagan Assocs Inc. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 18,289 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,000 shares. 59,461 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Amarillo Retail Bank holds 30,093 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 8.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fcg Lc invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

