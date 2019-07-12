Biotime (BTX) Holding Has Increased by Broadwood Capital Inc; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Trimmed by $6.49 Million Its Position

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 417,794 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 3.17 million shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 2,258 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 1.66% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 203,297 shares. Wealth Architects accumulated 0.12% or 2,026 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Communication has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 83 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 871,304 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 49,728 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt accumulated 210,402 shares. Clark Cap Gp reported 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Congress Asset Ma has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 41,125 shares. Sns Finance Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 8,107 shares. 10,382 are held by Kingfisher Limited Liability Co. Boys Arnold & Co Incorporated owns 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,572 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd owns 1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,059 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares to 97,040 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

